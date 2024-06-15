GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Anupriya Patel’s comment against Kunda MLA damaged NDA’s prospects in U.P., claims ally

During the Lok Sabha campaign Ms. Patel had said that the age of self-declared kings had come to an end, referring to Raghuraj Pratap Singh

Published - June 15, 2024 11:29 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar
Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel takes oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi.

Apna Dal (S) MP Anupriya Patel takes oath as Minister at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Union government at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leader and Member of Legislative Council Akshay Pratap Singh on June 15 said that the comment made by Union Minister Anupriya Patel against senior Kunda MLA Raghuraj Pratap Singh alias Raja bhaiya was a key reason for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) debacle in Uttar Pradesh.

“The sort of language that was used against Raja bhaiya in Pratapgarh saw a reaction within the Rajput community. Since 1996, whenever ‘wrong’ language was used against Raja bhaiya, it let to reactions leading to electoral reversal; even former U.P. CM Kalyan Singh was not able to form his own government, as was the case with Akhilesh ji in the past. And now you can see their [the BJP-led NDA’s] condition,” Mr. Singh said.

During the Lok Sabha campaign Ms. Patel said that the age of self-declared kings had come to an end and that royalty is now born from the EVM. The comment had drawn sharp criticism from the senior Rajput MLA. 

“Self-declared kings think that Kunda is their fiefdom; the time has come that their misconception be ended. In democracy, kings take birth from the EVM button and not from the wombs of queens,” Ms. Patel said in veiled reference to Mr. Raghuraj Pratap Singh.

Since the statement, Jansatta Dal (Loktantrik) leaders and workers campaigned against Ms. Patel in Mirzapur where the Rajput electorate is numbered at around 1,00,000. The party leaders claimed her comments hurt the NDA’s prospects in other Lok Sabha seats as well. 

