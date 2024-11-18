Another child rescued from Jhansi fire dies; family alleges hospital’s negligence 

Another child, who was rescued from fire at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai (MLB) Medical College Hospital last week, has passed away, officials said on Monday.

Principal Dr. N.S. Sengar said that the child passed away around 8.20 p.m. on Sunday and was not injured in the fire. “The child was born in Jalon [district] and was referred here due to absence of crying and was suffering from hypoxic encephalopathy. He died due to the illness and has no connection with the fire incident,” Mr. Sengar said.

Earlier on Sunday morning, one more child rescued from the fire had passed away while 10 infants had been charred to death in a massive fire on November 15 night in the neonatal ICU of the MLBC Hospital.

The child’s family, however, alleged negligence on part of the hospital administration and said that the baby had been getting better earlier and condition deteriorated after being rescued from the fire. Satte, grandfather of the infant, told The Hindu, “This is clear negligence on their part. There was nobody from the hospital staff to rescue the children properly from fire. We rescued him ourselves and his oxygen supply was cut for a while.”

“Many children were bleeding as their drips had to be removed during the rescue. Had they rescued him properly or even paid attention immediately after the rescue, this would not have happened,” he said, adding that he had enquired about the child’s health many times after the incident but did not get a satisfactory response from the doctors. “They just kept saying his condition is now serious,” he said.

The child’s mother is back home in Jalon while his father suffered a paralysis attack just two days before his birth and is currently under treatment in Lucknow, the baby’s grandmother Guddi Devi said.

“We have been here for seven days. My son is also in hospital. I have not had the courage to tell her [the baby’s mother] that her first child has died,” she said, as she wept waiting for the body. The child was born on November 12 in Urai or Jalon district and had difficulty in breathing, the family said.

A post-mortem examination was conducted after which the body was handed over to the family.

