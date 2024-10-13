ADVERTISEMENT

AMU professor duped of ₹75 lakh in 'digital arrest' fraud

Updated - October 13, 2024 07:46 pm IST - Aligarh

The victim was kept under digital arrest for more than 10 days during which the accused pressured her to pay money to avoid arrest

PTI

Representational image | Photo Credit: PTI

A retired Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) professor was allegedly duped of more than ₹75 lakhs by fraudsters posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) and putting her under 'digital arrest' for 10 days, police said on Sunday (October 13, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

“An FIR was lodged on Friday (October 11, 2024) by Qamar Jahan and the police immediately issued an alert to the banks concerned. Police found that the money had been routed through 21 different bank accounts,” they said.

“Transactions worth ₹13 lakh were blocked due to police intervention,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Telangana police arrest two men involved in ‘digital arrest’ fraud; it cost a Hyderabad citizen ₹10.61 crore 

Cyber police station inspector V.D. Panday, who is investigating the case said that the victim was kept under "digital arrest for more than 10 days" during which the accused pressured Ms. Jahan to pay money to avoid arrest.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

'Digital arrest' is a new cyber fraud, where the accused poses as law enforcement agency officials, like CBI or customs officials or ED, and threatens people of arrest by making video calls in the name of fake international parcels of banned drugs or money laundering cases.

The complainant told the police that she received the first call on September 28. The accused posed an Enforcement Directorate official and told her that she had conducted some dubious transactions, involving her in a money laundering case.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman faces 5-day 'digital arrest', loses ₹46 lakh to fraudsters in Madhya Pradesh

To avoid arrest, Ms. Jahan must deposit some money to the Court, the accused told the victim. He gave her some bank account numbers and the victim complied with the demands and deposited more than ₹75 lakh.

“However, two days ago she sensed that she had been duped and filed a complaint at the police station,” they said.

During the past few weeks, several cases of digital arrest have been reported in the state. The police have issued advisories to the public stating that there is no provision for digital arrest.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US