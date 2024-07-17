GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Amid rumours of discontent within State party unit, U.P. Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya meets BJP president Nadda

There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Keshav Prasad Maurya and Yogi Adityanath

Published - July 17, 2024 08:00 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
Union Health Minister JP Nadda being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on his arrival at Amausi Airport, in Lucknow. File.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda being welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on his arrival at Amausi Airport, in Lucknow. File. | Photo Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya met BJP president J.P. Nadda on July 16, as the party works out its strategy following its poor performance in the crucial State in the Lok Sabha elections.

Mr. Maurya made no comments to media persons as he left the BJP headquarters here following the meeting. Party sources said Mr. Nadda was expected to meet UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary too.

There was no official word on the agenda of the meetings.

However, Mr. Maurya's meeting with Nadda carried significance following his "organisation is always bigger than government" remarks at the State party's extended executive meeting on Sunday.

Mr. Nadda also attended the conclave in which Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had blamed "over-confidence" for the electoral reverses in the state and suggested that the party could not effectively counter the opposition INDIA bloc's campaign.

There has long been a buzz about less-than-warm relations between Mr. Maurya and Mr. Adityanath. In private conversations, a number of BJP leaders from the State, including those who lost in the Lok Sabha polls, have been critical of the Chief Minister's working style and cited it as one of the reasons for their loss.

However, Mr. Adityanath is seen by his supporters as a popular Chief Minister who has aggressively pursued the party's Hindutva agenda and maintained a firm grip on law and order.

The INDIA alliance of the SP and the Congress had won 43 of the state's 80 Lok Sabha seats, while the BJP-led NDA won 36. The NDA had won 64 seats in 2019.

With by-elections due to 10 Assembly seats in the state, political watchers will be keenly awaiting the outcome.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.