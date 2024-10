Amethi killing: Man accused of wiping out family of four shot in leg

Police shot a man accused of gunning down an entire Dalit family in Amethi in his leg on Saturday (October 5, 2024) while they were recovering the pistol used in the killing.

According to police, the incident happened when sub-inspector Madan Kumar Singh of Shivratanganj Police Station was taking possession of the pistol found near a canal track.

“Just when Mr. Singh was inspecting the pistol and its magazine, Chandan Verma, the accused, snatched Mr. Singh’s gun from his holster and fired at him intending to kill him,” police in a statement said.

“In defence, Inspector Sachchidanand Rai fired a gunshot which hit Verma in his right leg,” they said.

Verma was arrested near a toll plaza in Noida on Friday night (October 4, 2024) while fleeing to Delhi. Sunil Kumar (35), a government school teacher, his 32-year-old wife Poonam, and the couple's two daughters, Drishti and Suni, aged six and one respectively, were shot dead in the Ahorwa Bhawani area of Amethi.

Poonam had once accused Verma of harassing her and also filed a police complaint against him. Police have seized a country-made pistol and a black Enfiled Bullet used in the crime. Verma was sent to Tiloi Community Health Centre for treatment.

