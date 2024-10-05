GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ambedkar statue vandalised near Lucknow; villagers protest seeking action

The statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Park in Bhaliya village under Kakori police station limits in Lucknow was vandalised by some miscreants on Friday night

Published - October 05, 2024 09:31 pm IST - Lucknow

Mayank Kumar

Bhaliya village under Kakori police station limits in Lucknow remained on edge on Saturday (October 5, 2024) after some miscreants vandalised a statue of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar at the Ambedkar Park in Lucknow on Friday (October 4, 2024) night. Residents, mostly hailing from the Dalit community, organised protests demanding action against the culprits.

The Kakori police promised the demonstrators of proper action over the incident and reinstallation of the statue with cameras set up in the park to avoid a repeat of such occurrences. Police personnel have been stationed in the village to calm down tensions.

“We have registered a case over the incident and an investigation is underway,” Shakeel Ahmad, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kakori, told The Hindu

In his complaint to the police, Devendra Kumar, a resident, demanded action within 24 hours. “It is highly condemnable that the statue of India’s Constitution maker has been vandalised. We request the administration to take cognisance of the issue and take action within 24 hours,” said Mr. Kumar. The vandalisation also sparked outrage on social media with many demanding the State government arrest the accused and reinstall the statue.

The U.P. Congress said that such incidents are a result of the hatred spread by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in society and that they signify a pushback from feudal elements against Dalits.

“This is not the first such incident. Within a week, three such instances have been reported in U.P. It shows that feudal elements are not able to digest the assertion of self-respect of the Dalit community. The feudal elements have been emboldened under the BJP government, and are flag bearers of the ruling party’s hatred agenda,” said Shahnawaz Alam, national secretary of the party.

Published - October 05, 2024 09:31 pm IST

