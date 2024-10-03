ADVERTISEMENT

Ambedkar statue vandalised in U.P.’s Sultanpur district

Published - October 03, 2024 09:08 pm IST - Lucknow

Locals organised a protest demanding action. Following the agitation, the administration repaired the statue and local police launched a probe to identify the miscreants.

Mayank Kumar

Tension spread at Belasda village in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (October 3, 2024) after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at a local park was vandalised in the intervening night.

ADVERTISEMENT

Locals, mostly from the Dalit community, organised a protest demanding action against the culprits. Following the agitation, the administration repaired the statue and local police launched a probe to identify the miscreants. The police promised action over the incident and installation of cameras in the park. 

“We are investigating the matter. The damaged statue has been repaired and action will be taken against culprits. The situation is under control,” said a police officer at the Kotwali Dehat police station.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many users demanding arrest of the miscreants. “The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Saheb by anti-social elements in Sultanpur district is very shameful. Police must investigate this matter and take action against the accused. Please reinstall Baba Saheb’s statue,” wrote Ankit Pratap Kori, a Sultanpur resident, on X. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Dalit activist Nitin Raj Bauddh said the incident shows the hatred against Dalits and backward communities. “Vandalising the statue of Ambedkar is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty,” he said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US