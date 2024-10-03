Ambedkar statue vandalised in U.P.’s Sultanpur district

Tension spread at Belasda village in Sultanpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday (October 3, 2024) after the statue of B.R. Ambedkar at a local park was vandalised in the intervening night.

Locals, mostly from the Dalit community, organised a protest demanding action against the culprits. Following the agitation, the administration repaired the statue and local police launched a probe to identify the miscreants. The police promised action over the incident and installation of cameras in the park.

“We are investigating the matter. The damaged statue has been repaired and action will be taken against culprits. The situation is under control,” said a police officer at the Kotwali Dehat police station.

The incident sparked outrage on social media, with many users demanding arrest of the miscreants. “The incident of breaking the statue of Baba Saheb by anti-social elements in Sultanpur district is very shameful. Police must investigate this matter and take action against the accused. Please reinstall Baba Saheb’s statue,” wrote Ankit Pratap Kori, a Sultanpur resident, on X.

Dalit activist Nitin Raj Bauddh said the incident shows the hatred against Dalits and backward communities. “Vandalising the statue of Ambedkar is highly condemnable. Strict action should be taken against the guilty,” he said.