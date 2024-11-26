 />

November 26, 2024e-Paper

Allahabad HC seeks Centre’s response on Rahul’s citizenship issue

Petitioner claimed that the Congress leader has British citizenship and sought a CBI probe into the matter

Updated - November 26, 2024 08:51 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre to furnish details of the action taken on a complaint which raised questions about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre to furnish details of the action taken on a complaint which raised questions about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship | Photo Credit: PTI

New Delhi

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Centre to furnish details of the action taken on a complaint which raised questions about Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Indian citizenship.

A Bench of Justices Attau Rahman Masoodi and Subhash Vidyarthi was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by S. Vignesh Shishir, whose social media profile says he is a Bharatiya Janata Party member from Karnataka.

PM Modi, RSS strengthening wall obstructing path of SCs, STs, OBCs: Rahul Gandhi

The BJP member, in his plea, submitted that he had sent a detailed representation-cum complaint to the Foreigners Division, Ministry of Home Affairs, in which he had requested the authorities to cancel Mr. Gandhi’s Indian citizenship under Rules and Regulations of S. 9 (2) of 1955 Act r/w Rule 40 (2) of the Citizenship Rules 2009 and Schedule III of 2009 Rules.

The plea alleged that Mr. Gandhi has British citizenship and sought a CBI probe into the matter. The petitioner urged the court to pass a direction to the Chief Election Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer, Uttar Pradesh, and Returning Officer, Raebareli, to cancel Mr. Gandhi’s electoral certificate.

The representation was moved following the dismissal of his previous PIL plea in which the court had asked him to approach the competent authority under Section 9(2) of the Citizenship Act, 1955, as far as it is permissible in law.

Caste census will be the third mass movement by Congress for social justice, says Telangana Chief Minister  

S.B. Pandey, Deputy Solicitor General of India, submitted in the court that the representation made by the petitioner had been received in the Ministry of Home Affairs and the same was under process.

“List this matter on December 19, 2024. The outcome of the representation shall be apprised to the court on the next date of listing,” the court ordered.

Published - November 26, 2024 08:36 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Lucknow / Delhi / Rahul Gandhi

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.