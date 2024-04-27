GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Allahabad HC grants bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh; refuses to postpone the seven-year sentence

Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur seat but his conviction made him ineligible to contest the election

April 27, 2024 02:15 pm | Updated 02:24 pm IST - Prayagraj

PTI
Dhananjay Singh. File.

The Allahabad High Court on April 27 granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but refused his plea to suspend or stay a seven-year imprisonment sentence passed by a district court in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case.

After the high court order, Singh will be released on bail but he cannot contest the election.

The MP-MLA court in Jaunpur on March 6, sentenced Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of the kidnapping and extortion of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal.

After hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate on April 24, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the order.

This appeal was filed against the judgement passed by the special judge, Jaunpur MP/MLA on March 6.

Singh's wife Srikala Reddy is contesting elections from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.  Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur seat but his conviction made him ineligible to contest the election.

