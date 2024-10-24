GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

All INDIA bloc candidates to fight Uttar Pradesh bypolls on ‘cycle’ symbol

Bypolls will be held for Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Published - October 24, 2024 02:52 pm IST - Lucknow

PTI
Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference, at party office in Lucknow | Photo Credit: ANI

INDIA bloc candidates will contest all nine seats in the upcoming bypolls on his party's election symbol 'cycle', Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav announced.

He said the alliance's decision was not informed by any seat-sharing math but its pursuit of victory.

"Congress and Samajwadi Party are united and stand shoulder to shoulder for a big victory. India bloc is going to write a new chapter of victory in this by-election," Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

"With this unprecedented cooperation and support, every worker of 'INDIA bloc' on all 9 assembly seats is filled with new energy with the resolve to win," he added.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said that the coming election will be fought for the protection of the country's Constitution, peace, and the honour of "Pichchde (backwards), Dalit and Alpsankhyak (Minorities)."

Bypolls will be held on November 13 for nine seats — Katehari (Ambedkar Nagar), Karhal (Mainpuri), Meerapur (Muzaffarnagar), Ghaziabad, Majhawan (Mirzapur), Sishamau (Kanpur city), Khair (Aligarh), Phulpur (Prayagraj), and Kundarki (Moradabad).

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha, while a bypoll is being held on the Sisamau seat due to the disqualification of SP MLA Irfan Solanki, who was convicted in a criminal case.

The Congress had originally demanded five of 10 assembly seats (including Milkipur).

The SP, however, last week said the Congress had agreed to contest on two seats, Ghaziabad and Khair (Aligarh), leaving the rest to the SP.

The Election Commission has announced a by-election on nine seats, leaving out Milkipur (Ayodhya).

The last date for filing nominations is October 25.

The SP has already declared its candidates from Karhal, Sisamau, Phulpur, Milkipur, Katehari, Majahawan and Meerapur.

Counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Published - October 24, 2024 02:52 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh / Samajwadi Party / Assembly Elections

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.