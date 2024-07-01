GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Aligarh lynching case: Police book deceased, eight others on dacoity charge

Seven people were booked in the case and six were arrested.

Published - July 01, 2024 12:19 pm IST - Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh)

PTI

“A man killed by a mob in Aligarh on suspicion of theft has been booked along with eight people on dacoity charge following a complaint by the mother of an accused in the lynching case,” officials said on June 30.

Mohammad Fareed (35) was lynched at the Mamu Bhanja locality in Aligarh on the night of June 18 which led to communal tension in the area. Seven people were booked in the case and six were arrested.

On Saturday, Lakshmi Mittal, the mother of Rahul, one of the six accused arrested in connection with the lynching case, lodged a complaint based on which an FIR was registered on the charge of dacoity.

In her complaint, Ms. Mittal alleged that on the night of June 18, Mohammad Fareed alias Aurangzeb barged into her house and tried to molest her before looting valuables.

“She claimed that when her family members chased Fareed, he lost balance, fell from the stairs and later died of the injuries,” a police official said. Besides Fareed, she also named Salman, Mohamad Zaki and six others in her complaint.

Based on her complaint, police have lodged a case under IPC Sections 354 (assaults or use of criminal force with the intention of disrobing a woman) and 395 (dacoity) against the deceased and the other accused.

Circle Officer Rakesh Kumar Sisodiya said, "In the wake of certain facts that have come to light recently, a case of dacoity has been filed against seven named and two unnamed accused." However, the complaint filed by the deceased's family almost two weeks ago, claimed that Fareed was returning home from work when he was mobbed and thrashed by some locals over suspicion of theft.

Superintendent of Police, City, M Shekhar Pathak had said that by the time police reached the spot, Fareed was seriously injured and was rushed to the Malkhan Singh Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.

