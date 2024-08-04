Akhilesh Yadav urges court to provide security to Ayodhya rape victim

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on August 4 urged the court to order protection to the Ayodhya rape victim considering the "sensitivity" of the case. Mr. Yadav said people trying to "politicise" the case must not be allowed to succeed.

"The government should make the best possible medical arrangements for the rape survivor. It is the government's responsibility to protect the girl's life," Mr. Yadav said in a post on X.

"It is a humble request to the honourable Court to take suo motu cognisance of the situation and ensure all possible security to the girl under its supervision, considering the sensitivity and seriousness of the situation. The motive of ill-intentioned people to politicise such incidents should never succeed," he added.

Mr. Yadav had on August 3 sparked a controversy with his demand for a DNA test of the two men accused of raping a 12-year-old girl who became pregnant.

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati asked how many accused were subjected to DNA tests under the SP rule in such cases, the BJP alleged that Mr. Yadav had given a "clean chit" to accused Moid Khan, who is linked to the Samajwadi Party.

"Without a DNA test in the Bhadarsa case of Ayodhya, BJP's allegation will be considered biased," Mr. Yadav had earlier said. Other SP leaders have also demanded a narco test in the case.

In the wake of his remark, the BJP accused the SP of defending a “paedophile” and showing its “boys will be boys” mentality.

Earlier in his statement, Mr. Yadav had alleged that the BJP was rattled after its defeat in Lok Sabha elections, specially in Ayodhya.

The SP chief also demanded that the Uttar Pradesh Government should immediately provide assistance of ₹20 lakh to the victim's family.

Police on July 30 arrested Moid Khan, who runs a bakery in Bhadarsa Nagar of Ayodhya district, and his employee Raju Khan, in connection with the minor's rape.

According to police, Moid Khan and Raju Khan had raped the girl two months ago and also recorded the act. The incident came to light after the girl was found to be pregnant in a medical checkup.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has alleged that Moid Khan is a member of the Samajwadi Party and is part of the team of Faizabad MP Awadhesh Prasad.

"This is a case of Ayodhya. Moid Khan is from SP and is a member of the Ayodhya MP's team. He has been found involved in the rape of a 12-year-old girl. The Samajwadi Party has not taken any action against him," Mr. Adityanath had said in the U.P. Assembly on August 1.

The CM had met the girl's family last week. The Ayodhya district administration demolished Mr. Khan's bakery on August 3.

Ayodhya's District Magistrate Chandra Vijay Singh had then said the bakery was illegally built over a pond.

