Akhilesh Yadav says Yogi Adityanath is ‘scared and negative’ as byelection campaign peaks 

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday (November 8, 2024) hit back at U.P. CM Yogi Adityanath over his election speeches calling the CM a scared person who is talking ‘negative’. He added that those who have no achievements of their own talk about others. Mr. Yadav claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is losing nine out of nine seats in the byelection.

“The biggest identity of a scared person is his negative talk. Those who have no achievements of their own talk about others. A fake smile cannot hide the reality. If you understand in percentage then it is ‘one hundred out of hundred, the BJP is losing nine out of nine seats in the byelection,” Mr. Yadav posted on the social media platform X, without expressly mentioning Mr. Adityanath.

The SP chief further targeted the ruling BJP over the eighth anniversary of demonetisation describing it as failure of the government. “In the history of Indian economy, an entire chapter in the name of demonetisation will be printed only in black. Today, just a day before the 8th anniversary of demonetisation, yesterday the rupee reached its weakest position against the dollar. The public is asking whether this happened due to the failure of demonetisation or due to the negative policies of the BJP. The BJP has turned the economy into a disaster,” the SP leader alleged.

U.P. Chief Yogi Adityanath on Friday addressing election rallies in Kundarki, Meerapur, and Ghaziabad Assembly seats accused the SP for hooliganism and requested voters to give a clear message in the country that party’s of goons and rioters, the SP must have no place in electoral politics.