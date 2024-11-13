Akhilesh claims BJP failed to ensure women's safety in U.P., just raised slogans

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav launched a scathing attack on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) against the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government over Uttar Pradesh's law-and-order situation, saying the ruling party's claims of women empowerment have become "mere slogans".

Just a week ahead of the bypolls to nine Assembly seats in the state, the former chief minister highlighted the efforts made by the Samajwadi party when it was in power in Uttar Pradesh that included the distribution of over 18 lakh laptops to students for free to improve the educational standards.

Noting that the BJP had promised laptops and WiFi in its manifesto, Mr. Yadav claimed that the party failed to deliver on its promises. "They distributed a few tablets which are barely functional, whereas the laptops given under our administration are still being used," he claimed.

In a press statement, the SP chief said, "The BJP's claims about ensuring women's safety are false. The government cannot point to a single accomplishment based on facts and reasoning. Any attempt to discredit the initiatives undertaken during the Samajwadi Party's tenure will not succeed." He highlighted several incidents, including the Hathras rape case, to question BJP's commitment to women's safety. Yadav claimed that the "family of the Hathras rape victim was denied the right" to perform her last rites.

"The incident of a gang rape in BHU involving individuals connected to the BJP IT cell was hushed up and efforts were made to protect the accused," Mr. Yadav alleged.

Citing NCRB statistics, he claimed that incidents of crimes against women are highest in Uttar Pradesh, indicating the state's failure to curb these crimes. "Women are unsafe even within police stations and several cases of female police officers facing assault have emerged," Mr. Yadav added.

To underline his government's initiatives in support of women's education and empowerment, Mr. Yadav mentioned the initiation of unemployment allowances, financial support for girls' education, and free textbooks for students from Classes one to eight.

"Our government's record in promoting educational and financial support for female students remains a challenge for the BJP dispensation," he claimed.

The Samajwadi Party's statement also made references to schemes such as the 1090 service for women's safety, and the 108 Ambulance Service that provide quick hospital transport for accident victims.

"The BJP has turned the international-standard Dial 100 service, launched to ensure immediate police response, into a corrupt system under '112,' Mr. Yadav alleged, adding that BJP's "Romeo Squad" initiative for women's safety is nowhere to be seen today.

Referring to the dismissal of female workers engaged in the Dial 100 service last year, he termed it "inhumane", adding that these workers were "forced to sit in protest under cold and rainy conditions during Diwali.

"The Samajwadi Party stood with them during those difficult times," he said.

The Samajwadi Party chief slammed the BJP for its "false promises" and alleged that in Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh, women's lives remain precariously insecure. He asserted that attempts to mislead the public would not succeed, as "the truth is that daughters are most fearful under the BJP's rule."

Taking to social media, Mr. Yadav shared a report that cited comments of women protestors in Prayagraj who are staging a sit-in against the UP Public Service Commission (UPPSC) and lauded them for their bravery.

Bypolls will be held on nine assembly seats of the state on November 20 and the Samajwadi Party is contesting all of them as it takes on the BJP in eight seats and its ally Rashtriya Lok Dal in one. The Bahujan Samaj Party was also in the fray. The Congress is not contesting the bypolls and supporting its INDIA bloc partner Samajwadi Party.

Votes will be counted on November 23.

Eight of these seats fell vacant after their MLAs were elected as Lok Sabha MPs. The bypoll in the Sisamau seat is being held as Samajwadi Party MLA Irfan Solanki was convicted in a criminal case.