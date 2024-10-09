Akhara body to ban food stalls by 'non-Sanatanis' in Kumbh, rename Urdu terms for rituals

The Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) said it has decided to not allow "non-Sanatanis" from putting up food stalls in the Kumbh Mela and rename terms 'Shahi Snan' and 'Peshwai' as 'Rajsi Snan' and 'Chhavni Pravesh'.

The parishad said it has proposed the change of the Urdu terms to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who would soon make an announcement on the matter.

The seers' body said it would pass a resolution on the food stall criteria after Diwali and submit it to the Chief Minister for approval.

It added that it will also pass a resolution to allow the deployment of only 'Sanatani' employees and officers in the Kumbh Mela so that the fair's integrity is maintained.

"In a meeting held recently at Niranjani Akhara in Prayagraj, a proposal has been passed to change the names and the chief minister has been informed about it. He may soon make a formal announcement in this regard," Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad chief Ravindra Puri said.

Last month, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced to call Mahakal's procession in Ujjain 'Rajsi Sawaari' instead of 'Shahi Sawaari', after which the Akhara Parishad also stressed the use of Hindi words instead of Urdu.

The bath of the saints of the Akharas is called 'Shahi Snan' and the procession from the ashram of the Akhara to the fair area is called 'Peshwai'. This tradition has been going on for centuries.

Puri opposed the setting up of food stalls by people of other religions in Kumbh Mela, citing the recent incidents of adulteration of food items at various places in the country.

The Akhara Parishad chief said, "Recently, many incidents have come to light such as mixing of urine in juice, and spitting in food, among others. All Sanatanis will be Hindus in the Kumbh Mela… so it will not be tolerated if someone defiles things and feeds them."

"Non-Sanatanis will not be allowed to set up food stalls in the fair. For this, the Akhara Parishad will hold a meeting after Diwali and pass a resolution which will be submitted to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," Puri added.

He said the Akhara Parishad also wants the employees and officers deployed in the Kumbh Mela area to be 'Sanatanis', so that the fair's integrity is maintained.

A proposal will also be passed in this regard, he said.

Meanwhile, the body has decided to put on Kumbh duty such as policemen who do not consume meat and alcohol.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Kumbh Mela) Rajesh Dwivedi said Maha Kumbh is a religious festival and when the consumption and sale of meat and alcohol is prohibited in the entire fair area, the policemen, too, are expected not to consume them.

The police personnel will be deployed after checking their background, Mr. Dwivedi said.

The Akhara Parishad has 13 main Akharas including Nirmohi, Nirvani, Digamber, Mahanirvani, Atal, Bada Udasin, Nirmal, Niranjani, Juna, Avahan, Anand, Agni and Naya Udasin.

