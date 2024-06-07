ADVERTISEMENT

Agra man ‘pretending’ as Muslim sent to judicial custody after video of abusing Hindu community went viral 

Published - June 07, 2024 10:50 pm IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

An Agra Court on Friday sent one Dhirendra Raghav to judicial custody for allegedly inciting communal tension after the local police detained him for making a video that went viral abusing the Hindu community pretending as a Muslim extremist in traditional attire.

“A video come to our notice through social media in which a person posted on his Instagram account which could disturb communal harmony, taking immediate cognizance of the video, the New Agra Police Station team took the accused into custody and presented him in the court which sent him in judicial custody,” said Suraj Kumar Rai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) City, Agra.

He added the case is registered under section 295 A (Whoever, with deliberate and malicious intention of outraging the religious feelings by words, either spoken or written, or by signs or by visible representations or otherwise], insults or attempts to insult the religious feelings) and section 505 (2) [Whoever makes, publishes or circulates any statement or report containing rumor or alarming news with intent to create or promote, or which is likely to create or promote, on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, caste or community] of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

Earlier fact-checker Mohammed Zubair put out the video on June 7 tagging senior officials of Uttar Pradesh police bringing the video in notice. “Dhirendra Raghav pretending to be a Muslim by wearing a skull cap and abusing Hindus. This video is viral on social media with a communal claim to incite Hindus against Muslims,” posted Zubair, tagging Director General of Police (DGP), Uttar Pradesh, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), Agra Zone, U.P. Police and Agra Police. 

