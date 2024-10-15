GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adityanath meets Bahraich violence victim's kin, says culprits will not be spared at any cost

Additional Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar told media that the situation in Bahraich is under control

Published - October 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST - Lucknow/Bahraich

PTI
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family members of the victim of Bahraich violence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, October. 15, 2024

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath meets family members of the victim of Bahraich violence, in Lucknow, Tuesday, October. 15, 2024 | Photo Credit: Handout

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (October 15, 2024) termed the 22-year-old man's death in the Bahraich communal violence "unfortunate" and said the culprits of this unforgivable incident will not be spared.

Mr. Adityanath met with the family members of Ram Gopal Mishra in Lucknow. BJP MLA from Mahsi Sureshwar Singh accompanied the family during the visit.

Bahraich violence: Internet suspended; additional force deployed as police detains 30 

In a post on ‘X’ in Hindi, the chief minister said, “Today in Lucknow, I met with the grief-stricken family members of the youth who died in the unfortunate incident in Bahraich district. In this hour of grief, the Uttar Pradesh government stands with the victim’s family with full sensitivity and commitment.”

“Rest assured, providing justice to the victim’s family is the top priority of @UPGovt. The culprits of this extremely reprehensible and unforgivable incident will not be spared at any cost,” he added.

Mishra was shot dead and about half a dozen people were injured in stone pelting and firing as communal violence broke out in the Maharajganj area of Bahraich near Rehua Mansoor village in Mahsi tehsil during a Durga idol immersion procession in Bahraich on Sunday (October 13, 2024). His last rites were performed amid heavy security on Monday (October 14, 2024).

The Uttar Pradesh government shared a video of the chief minister's meeting with Ram Gopal Mishra's wife Roli Mishra, his father Kailash Nath Mishra, mother Munni Devi and cousin Kishan Mishra.

In the video clip, Kailash Nath Mishra could be seen asking his wife to control her emotions while the chief minister was speaking to them. The couple was also seen wiping their eyes, even as their daughter-in-law sat in silence.

The government also shared a few photographs of the meeting.

Earlier in the day, MLA Singh said, "They (the family of Mishra) have already demanded justice from the chief minister. Apart from this, I do not know what they will ask for. But it is certain that they will get more than what they expect." Speaking to reporters in Bahraich before starting for Lucknow, Roli Mishra said, "They should be punished the same way they killed my husband."

Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Deepak Kumar told PTI that the situation in Bahraich was under control. Internet services have been suspended in the district as a precautionary measure.

Published - October 15, 2024 06:11 pm IST

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.