20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

Railways provide helpline numbers for assistance and passenger arrangements

Updated - August 17, 2024 08:26 am IST

Published - August 17, 2024 07:33 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
“Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff,” Indian Railways Minister said.

"Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff," Indian Railways Minister said.

At least 20 coaches of the Sabarmati Express passenger train derailed between Kanpur and Bhimsen station in Uttar Pradesh at 2:30 a.m. on Saturday (August 17, 2024), a Railway Board official said.

“No injury to any person has been reported as of now. The loco pilot said that some boulder hit the cattle guard (front portion) of the engine which got badly damaged and bent,” the official said.

According to the Railways, seven trains have been cancelled and three diverted due to the derailment.

Also Read: Railway safety — listen to the voices from below

Train wheel derailed at Kanpur as it hit an object on the track

Train wheel derailed at Kanpur as it hit an object on the track | Photo Credit: ANI

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Indian Minister of Railways updated about the incident on social media platform X, “The engine of Sabarmati Express (Varanasi to Amdavad) hit an object placed on the track and derailed near Kanpur at 02:35 am today. Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Amdavad.”

Shashi Kant Tripathi, Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) of the North Central Railway Zone, under which the accident site falls, said that buses were arranged to carry passengers from the accident site to the Kanpur Railway Station.

“Besides, an eight coaches MEMU train departed from Kanpur to the accident site to carry passengers back to Kanpur so that further arrangements can be made to send them to their respective destinations,” Mr. Tripathi said.

The Railways has issued the following helpline numbers:- Prayagraj: 0532-2408128, 0532-2407353, Kanpur: 0512-2323018, 0512-2323015, Mirzapur: 054422200097, Etawah: 7525001249, Tundla: 7392959702, Ahmedabad: 07922113977, Banaras City: 8303994411, Gorakhpur: 0551-2208088.

Besides, the following helpline numbers for Jhansi Rail Division have been released -: Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Jn) -0510-2440787 and 0510-2440790. Orai -05162-252206, Banda-05192-227543, Lalitpur Jn - 07897992404

