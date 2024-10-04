GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

10 killed in road accident in U.P.'s Mirzapur

The tragedy happened when a truck collided with a tractor trolly on G.T. Road, between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:50 am IST - Mirzapur

PTI

Ten people were killed and three injured when a truck collided with a tractor trolley in this Uttar Pradesh district in the early hours of Friday (October 4, 2024) police said.

The incident took place around 1 am on G.T. Road, between Kachhawan and Mirzamurad on the Mirzapur-Varanasi border, Superintendent of Police (Mirzapur) Abhinandan said.

"The tractor trolley, carrying 13 labourers who were returning from construction work in Bhadohi district, was hit from behind by the truck that had gone out of the driver's control," the SP said.

On being alerted, the SP and other senior officers rushed to the scene to oversee the rescue operations.

"Of the 13 injured, 10 died while the three others were taken to the hospital at the IIT-BHU, where their condition is stated to be normal," the officer said.

Police have sent the bodies to the mortuary, Mr. Abhinandan said.

A case has been registered at the Kachhawan police station and further legal proceedings are underway, he added.

Authorities are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances leading to the accident, the officer said.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:50 am IST

Related Topics

road accident / Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.