10 killed, 27 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Published - August 18, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Bulandshahr

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut State highway.

PTI

Locals gather after a collision between a pickup van and a bus, in Bulandshahr, Sunday, Aug. 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Salempur area on Sunday (August 18, 2024), officials said.

Also Read: 20 coaches of Sabarmati Express derail near Kanpur, no injuries reported

"Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to the hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

