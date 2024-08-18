10 killed, 27 injured in road accident in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr

Ten people were killed and 27 injured when a pickup van collided head-on with a bus coming from the opposite direction in the Salempur area on Sunday (August 18, 2024), officials said.

The accident occurred on the Budaun-Meerut State highway.

"Ten people were killed and 27 were injured in the accident. The injured have been sent to the hospital," District Magistrate Chandra Prakash Singh said.

He said Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed him and other officials to ensure that the injured get the best medical treatment.

