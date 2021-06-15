National

Uttar Pradesh zila panchayat chairperson polls to be held on July 3

The State Election Commission of Uttar Pradesh on June 15 announced that polling for the election of zila panchayat chairpersons will be held on July 3.

The counting of votes will be taken up on the same day, the SEC said in its notification.

Nominations will be filed on June 26 and the scrutiny of candidates’ papers will be conducted the same day. The last date for the withdrawal of nominations is June 29, it said.

Zila panchayat chairpersons are elected from among the elected members of zila panchayats of various districts.

Voting will be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 3 and the counting of votes will be taken up on the same day, the notification stated.

There are 75 districts in Uttar Pradesh.

Four-phase panchayat polls were held in the State last month.

Of the over 8.69 lakh seats that were up for grabs in the panchayat polls, 3,050 seats were in zila panchayats.


