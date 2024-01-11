Uttar Pradesh to have 5 more airports, says Scindia

January 11, 2024 11:47 am | Updated 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on January 11 said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month.

He was speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of flight service by IndiGo from Ayodhya to Ahmedabad.

What’s Inside? Invitation card for consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple in detail | Video Credit: ANI

Ayodhya airport will be expanded and the runway will be extended that will allow landing of bigger aircraft and operation of international flights, Mr. Scindia said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

On that day, IndiGo and Air India Express operated flights to Ayodhya.

Mr. Scindia on January 11 said five new airports will be inaugurated in Uttar Pradesh in one month that will take the total number of airports in the state to 19.

The airports at Azamgarh, Aligarh, Moradabad, Chitrakoot and Shravasti will come up in the State.

Regarding Ayodhya airport, Mr. Scindia said the second phase expansion will start soon and that more flights will be connecting the city.

First flight set to depart from Ahmedabad for Ayodhya; passengers dressed up as Lord Ram, Lakshman | Video Credit: ANI

The consecration ceremony at the Ram temple will be held on January 22.

100 chartered flights expected on Jan 22: Adityanath

Speaking at the virtual function for the inauguration of the Ayodhya to Ahmedabad flight by IndiGo, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport for the Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

The Maharishi Valmiki International Airport in Ayodhya was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 30.

Mr. Adityanath said he estimates that around 100 chartered flights are expected to land at the Ayodhya airport on January 22.

While Mr. Adityanath joined the function from Lucknow, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia joined from the national capital.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.