ADVERTISEMENT

Uttar Pradesh to conduct census of cows

November 07, 2023 05:57 am | Updated 05:09 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

The Uttar Pradesh government has ordered a cow census across the state in three categories, which includes determining the number of destitute animals with cattle rearers, abandoned cows on the streets and Kanha Upvans, according to a statement on Monday.

U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also ordered implementing of geo-tagging. “In the first phase, these cows will be counted. In the next phase, a plan will be formulated and implemented to ensure they are provided with suitable accommodation,” the statement said.

“Presently, 11. 85 lakh cows are protected in 6,889 destitute cattle breeding sites, while over 1.85 lakh cows have been handed over to gau sevaks under Mukhyamantri Sahbhagita Yojana’ for cow protection,” said the U.P. government.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In a related development, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav wanted to know when the govt plans to assess the work of Gaushalas (cow sheds), and what was being done about allegations of corruption. “How many stray animals are there in the cow sheds that have been opened? When was the work of Gaushalas assessed and what was the result?,” asked Mr. Yadav on X.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US