Sambhal mosque survey: Uttar Pradesh Police use tear gas to disperse crowd throwing stones

A violent clash erupted in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal on Sunday (November 23, 2024) when people numbered in hundreds opposed a survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid mosque, which was initiated after a local court’s order on a complaint that a temple was demolished by Mughals to build the mosque.

“The situation is under control, top district officials are holding a meeting,” said one Sambhal police officer. The Hindu reached out to Superintendent of Police (SP), Sambhal, and local Lok Sabha Member Zia Ur Rehman but both were busy in a high-level district meeting over the clash.

The situation becomes tense as the survey team arrived to complete the survey with protesters gathered around the Shahi Jama Masjid opposed the move. The situation went out of control as the crowd indulged in heavy stone-pelting at the survey team, despite presence of heavy police force. Police used ‘mild’ force including tear gas shells to control the crowd with additional forces deployed in the area to control the situation.

The head of the Jama Masjid urged the crowd gathered around the mosque to disperse. Despite the violence, a team of administrative officials carried out the survey of the 16th century structure, with the process being video graphed and photographed.

Shahi Jama Masjid was earlier surveyed on November 19 after a local court’s orders following a petition by a priest claiming that the mosque was built on the ruins of a temple demolished by Muslim rulers.

