Uttar Pradesh has largest number of Centrally Protected Monuments encroached upon; Tamil Nadu is a close second

December 24, 2022 01:59 am | Updated December 23, 2022 11:29 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Uttar Pradesh has the largest number of Centrally Protected Monuments which have been encroached upon, closely followed by Tamil Nadu.

While 75 protected monument sites have been trespassed in Uttar Pradesh, the corresponding number for Tamil Nadu is 74, the Minister for Tourism and Culture G. Kishan Reddy told the Rajya Sabha.

Uttar Pradesh also has the largest number of Centrally Protected monuments in the country at 743, while Tamil Nadu has 412.

A total of 356 such heritage structures are intruded into, across the country, Mr. Reddy said in reply to a question by Congress MP Mukul Wasnik. In 2019, the government had informed the Rajya Sabha that there were 321 protected monuments whose sites had been infringed.

Karnataka and Maharashtra are third and fourth with 48 and 46 such monuments which are encroached upon. Gujarat has 35 protected monuments that have been invaded.

India has a total of 3,695 Centrally Protected Monuments or Sites in the country, under the protection of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

The monuments are regularly inspected by the ASI officials to assess their present condition. Necessary conservation and preservation works are taken up as per the requirement, the Minister said.

The House was informed that among the various action taken by the ASI are filing police complaints, issuing show cause notices to defaulters for the removal of the said encroachments, and issuing demolition orders to the Collector requesting for the demolition or removal of the said encroachments, wherever necessary.

The ASI regulates construction around the protected monuments through the Ancient Monuments and Archaeological Sites and Remains (Amendment) Act, 2010.

The Act prohibits the construction of 100 metres around a protected monument. The next 300-metre radius is regulated too.

Further amendments have been proposed which seek to do away with the ban on construction within 100 metres of a ASI-protected monument and regulate construction within 100-200 metres, under the Act that protects monuments and sites over 100 years old.

This is expected to give more powers to the ASI on the encroachments.

