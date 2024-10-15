Uttar Pradesh CM, Israeli envoy hold talks, look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a “fruitful and meaningful discussion” with Israel’s Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, in Lucknow. The two sides look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of the people of UP. CM Yogi Adityanath noted that his meeting with Reuven Azar marks another step towards strengthening the “deep bond” shared by Uttar Pradesh and Israel in areas of mutual interest. In a post on X, Uttar Pradesh CM stated, “Had a highly fruitful and meaningful discussion with Mr. Reuven Azar, Ambassador of Israel to India. This meeting marks another step towards strengthening the deep bond between UP and Israel in areas of mutual interest. We look forward to exploring new avenues of cooperation for the benefit of people of Uttar Pradesh.”

“Earlier in September, Israeli envoy Reuven Azar revealed that there is “big news” from Israel is expected soon. In an exclusive interview with ANI, the Israeli envoy said, “We expect big news when it comes to semiconductors in the coming days, we have something in the pipeline.”

Israel has hinted at an impending major announcement in the semiconductor sector, likely from a private Israeli company. He refused to give specific details. When pressed for more information, Ambassador Azar stated, “I don’t want to put the carriage in front of horses; there are some private sector people that are initiating this, they will be going to announce it, the trend is very clear, we are going to see a lot of movement there and another field we want to promote.”

"He also highlighted the strong personal relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, noting how this bond has helped strengthen ties between the two nations. Symbol of excellent relationship between two countries is bond between PM Modi and Netanyahu and partnership it has created years ago when they exchanged visits We are following that lead, we have been benefitting from this relationship a lot and we have natural friendship," he said.

