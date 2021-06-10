Uttar Pradesh CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda

New Delhi

10 June 2021 17:14 IST

U.P. CM Adityanath is also expected to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 11, say sources

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on June 10 met senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, and is also likely to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and party chief J.P. Nadda during his two-day visit, sources said.

While Adityanath will meet PM Modi on June 11, his meeting with Mr. Nadda may take place on today or on Friday, the sources added.

Mr. Adityanath is visiting Delhi a day after Congress leader Jitin Prasada, who comes from a well-known Brahmin family in Uttar Pradesh, switched over to the BJP.

Mr. Adityanath's meeting with the central BJP leadership assumes significance as the politically crucial State of Uttar Pradesh is scheduled for Assembly polls early next year.

BJP's general secretary B.L. Santhosh had earlier this month visited the State to review the party's preparations for Assembly elections.