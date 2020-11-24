National

Uttar Pradesh Cabinet approves ordinance against conversions for marriage

The Uttar Pradesh government on November 24 approved the draft of a stringent law to deal with religious conversion for the sake of marriage, which BJP leaders refer to as “love jihad“.

An official spokesperson said the approval for the ordinance was given at a meeting of the State Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow.

