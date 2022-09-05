Uttar Pradesh accelerates Muslim outreach through health and education related infra projects

The State government has allotted ₹50 crore for setting up medical facilities and hostel’s for girls in districts which has considerable Muslim population

After winning the Lok Sabha by-elections in Rampur and Azamgarh, both seats dominated by Muslim population, the BJP-led State government has intensified its outreach programmes among the minority community as it plans to launch health and education-related infrastructure development projects in areas across the State which have considerable Muslim population.

The State government, with the assistance from the Centre, has dedicated a fund of roughly ₹50 crore to establish health and education related projects in districts like Rampur, Saharanpur, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Hapur and Ghazipur. All these districts have high Muslim presence. In Rampur district's Suar, a medical facility would be established, while in Bulandshahr and Saharanpur, a 100-bed girl's hostel would be set up, and a medical facility centre in Hapur would be constructed from the fund. In few other districts also girl's hostels and other facilities would be established from the fund.

The party has claimed that the Muslim community is getting lion's share from the development and welfare schemes of the BJP-led Central and State governments and these initiatives would help further to consolidate the goodwill.

"Development projects in Muslim-dominated areas is not a new thing it is going on since 2014. These initiatives will help further. The upliftment of Muslim community is happening continuously under the BJP government, the community which comprises nearly 18% of the state's population is getting more than 30 percent share in the welfare schemes of Central and State governments like PM Awas Yojana, PM Ujjwala Yojana, Mudra Loans and free ration scheme. I can say with full responsibility that out of more than 13 crore beneficiaries of central and state government's schemes in Uttar Pradesh roughly four crores are from Muslim community," said Kunwar Basit Ali, president of State BJP's Minority Morcha wing.

In the recent times, the BJP is making a renewed effort to reach out to the Muslim community with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his speech at the BJP's national executive stressed on the need for reaching out to the Pasmanda (backward) Muslims. The party's outreach shows that it want to get a reasonable share of Muslims votes, which were traditionally considered the vote bank of it's rival parties in the politically significant state.

After the success in 2022 Assembly polls, the BJP appointed Danish Azad Ansari, who hails from the Pasmanda community, a State minister of Minority Affairs in the Adityanath government and Chaudhary Kafil-Ul-Wara, who belongs from the weaver community, as the Chairman of Uttar Pradesh Urdu Akademi.