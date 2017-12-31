Utkal Express accident inquiry report blames officials

The final inquiry report into a major train accident in Khatauli in August blames several officials, including a junior engineer, for the tragedy that killed 23 people, a senior Indian Railways official has said.
Divisional Railway Manager (Delhi) R.N. Singh inspected Muzaffarnagar, Meerut and Khatauli railway stations on Saturday.
He said the final report of the inquiry conducted by the Safety Commissioner into the tragedy had been submitted to the Railway Board.
On August 19, fourteen coaches of the Puri-Haridwar Utkal Express jumped the rails in Khatauli, nearly 40 km from Muzaffarnagar, killing 23 people and injuring more than 150.
On August 30, the Railway administration suspended 13 employees at the Khatauli station for lapses during duty hours.
Mr. Singh said the Railway Board was not considering withdrawing the action taken against the employees.
