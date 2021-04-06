Utilisation of government’s e-procurement portal to reflect in IAS, IPS officers performance report

New Delhi:

06 April 2021 18:11 IST

The portal facilitates online procurement of common use goods and services by various government Ministries or Departments.

The utilisation of government e-marketplace (GeM) portal for procurement of goods and service will be reflected in annual performance appraisal reports of IAS and IPS officers, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

Procurement of goods and services through GeM portal has been made mandatory by the Centre for the goods and services available on the website.

To ensure that this digital e-commerce portal is appropriately utilised by all the Ministries/Departments, it has been decided that a reflection of the work done through GeM by the Officer Reported Upon (ORU) shall be made in the Annual Performance Appraisal Report (APAR) of all India service officers working in all the Ministries/Departments of the Government of India, it said.

There are three all India services – Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Police Service (IPS) and Indian Forest Service (IFoS).

The GeM aims to enhance transparency, efficiency and speed in public procurement and achieve the best value for money, said the Personnel Ministry order dated March 18.

The ORUs, who are handling procurement from GeM portal in their Ministry/Department, while recording self-appraisal in APAR form, shall specify the total Budget allocated for procurement and indicate total procurement through the portal made by him/her during the period of report and steps taken for promotion of GeM among others, it said.

The Reporting and Reviewing officers shall take into account the performance of ORU in accordance with the extant instructions in force during the period of report, the order said.

These instructions would be applicable for APAR from reporting year 2020-2021, the Ministry said in the order issued to secretaries of all Central government Departments, asking them to bring this to the notice of all the officers under them for strict implementation.