Watch | Uthenge Hum, a video by Virtual Bharat in collaboration with The Hindu

06 June 2020 10:29 IST
Uthenge Hum, a video by Virtual Bharat in collaboration with The Hindu, captures India in the midst of the unprecedented lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic
March 24 to May 30, 2020 will be a time that won't be easy for Indians to forget. The intense lockdown triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic tested the resilience of the nation, its systems and its people.
Uthenge Hum is a video by Virtual Bharat in collaboration with The Hindu, that captures India in the midst of this unprecedented lockdown.
