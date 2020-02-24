Trump in India: US is a trusted partner of India, says Modi | Live updates

24 February 2020 09:09 IST

Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi are part of President Trump's itinerary

With massive decorations and elaborate security arrangements, Ahmedabad is ready to welcome U.S. President Donald Trump, who will be attending ‘Namaste Trump’, a mega event at the Motera cricket stadium.

Similar to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Howdy Modi! rally held in New Hampshire last year, Mr. Trump will take part in 'Namaste Trump' event at the newly-constructed cricket stadium in Ahmedabad. From resurfacing roads and planting palm trees along the streets to building a wall apparently to hide slums, the Gujarat government is pulling out all the stops to impress Mr. Trump.

POTUS schedule:

February 24

11.30 a.m. : Arrival in Ahmedabad, visit to Sabarmati Ashram.

1.05 p.m. : 'Namaste Trump' event with PM Modi.

5.15 p.m. : Arrival in Agra for Taj Mahal visit. Ticket counters at the Taj Mahal will close at 11:30 a.m.

7.30 p.m. : Arrival in New Delhi.

February 25

10.30 a.m. : Wreath laying at the Samadhi of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

11.00 a.m. : Meeting with PM Modi at the front lawns of Hyderabad House (Discussion is expected to cover military and security cooperation, including defence agreements).

Here are the live updates

2.25 pm

'US is a trusted partner of India'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi rises to speak again. He thanks Mr. Trump for invoking Mahatma Gandhi, Swami Vivekananda and Sardar Patel and all nice words he had about India.

He says the Motera stadium is still under construction and thanks the Gujarat Cricket Association for allowing the event to be held in the stadium, despite it is still under construction.

He says the trust between India and US is historic. "When I met Mr. Trump for the first time, he said India has a true friend in White House. Mr. Trump was true to his words," Mr. Modi says.

Just like USA, India is also enthusiastic about change. India has the world's biggest health insurance scheme, biggest sanitation scheme, biggest solar park, largest financial inclusion scheme, Mr. Modi lists out his government's achievements.

US is a trusted partner of India, Mr. Modi says. India and USA are natural partners, he says. Mr. Modi lines up his vision for India-US ties. Together, we will fulfil this dream, he says.

He urges the crowd to cheer Bharat Mata ki Jai and Long live India US friendship.

Both the leaders wave at the crowd as they leave.

2.20 pm

Our relationship with Pakistan is very good: Trump

Our relationship with Pakistan is very good, says Mr. Trump.

As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best & most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India, he says.

Mr. Trump says Modi is a tough negotiatior.

We will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday, Mr. Trump on growing India US defence ties. He praises India's entrepreneurs.

Mr. Trump also praises India's lunar programme. He says America is keen to expand space cooperation.

Mr. Trump ends his speech praising India. "God bless India. God bless USA. We love you, India!"

2.10 pm

Trump on India-US defence ties

U.S. President Donald Trump now turns to showcase the growth of America during his regime. He says the country has revamped the defence capabilities.

Mr. Trump also mentions about Tiger Triumph, a bilateral tri-service amphibious military exercise involving the armed forces of India and the United States.

We make the greatest military weapons, Mr. Trump says hinting at possible defence deals with India.

Mr. Trump mentions "radical Islamic terrorism". Crowd cheers. The ISIS has been destroyed and the monster known as Al-Baghdadi is dead, Mr. Trump says.

2.05 pm

Your unity is an inspiration to the world: Trump

President Trump on PM Modi: "You are not just the pride of Gujarat, you are living proof that with hard work & devotion, Indians can accomplish anything at all, anything they want. The Prime Minister is a moving story of an incredible rise."

Mr. Trump echoes the words of Swami Vivekananda.

Mr. Trump also mentions Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. Bollywood movie Dilwale Duhaniye Le Jayenge also finds mention in his speech!

He praises the religious and linguistic diversity of the country. Your unity is an inspiration to the world, he says.

Mr. Trump also praises Indian Americans. "Gujarat is a special place. Nearly one in every four Indian Amercian is from Gujarat," he says.

1.50 pm

America loves India. America respects India. And America will remain loyal and a true friend to India: Trump

U.S. President rises to speak. Namaste! and hello to India, he says. "America loves India. America respects India. And America will remain loyal and a true friend to India," he says.

It is a profound honour to be here, he says.

My family will remember this hospitality forever, he says.

Mr. Trump recalls Mr. Modi's humble beginning as the crowd chants Modi! Modi!

Everybody loves him, but I tell you — he is very tough, Mr. Trump says.

India gives hope to the world, Mr. Trump says. India's economy has grown more than six times. It has lifted millions out of poverty. Every village has access to electricity, Mr. Trump says listing India's achievements.

India will soon be the home to the largest middle class, he says. It is more inspiring as you have done it as a democratic, peaceful and tolerant country, he remarks.

1.45 pm

We are making a new history in Motera Stadium, says Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails U.S. President Donald Trump and his family for directly taking part in the event as soon as he landed from U.S.A. The world's largest democracy welcomes you, he says.

We are making a new history in Motera Stadium, says Mr. Modi recalling his Howdy Modi event.

Indian US relations are no longer a just another partnership. It’s a far greater and closer relationship, Mr. Modi tells in English.

You are in a land which had the planned city over 5000 years ago, Mr. Modi tells Mr. Trump. The Prime Minister narrates the diversity, unity and vibrancy of India.

There is so much we share, Mr. Modi says referring to India-US relations. "There is so much that we share: Shared Values & Ideals. Shared Spirit of Enterprise & Innovation. Shared Opportunities & Challenges. Shared Hopes & Aspirations."

He showers praise on Melania, Ivanka and Jared Kushner. "I present to you, my friend, India's friend... the President of United States of America Donald Trump" Mr. Modi says ending his speech.

1:20 p.m.

Namaste Trump event begins

As PM Modi and U.S. President Trump take the stage at the Motera Stadium, the national anthem plays.

Mr. Modi tweeted a video of the "electric atmosphere" at the Motera Stadium.

12:10 p.m.

Modi welcomes Trump at Sabarmati Ashram

President Trump’s message at Sabarmati Ashram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Mr. Trump and Mr. Modi embarked on a 22-km- long roadshow from the Ahmedabad Airport. The leaders have arrived at the Sabarmati Ashram, where Mr. Modi will take Mr. Trump around, including Hruday Kunj, Mahatma Gandhi’s house in the Ashram.

Mr. Trump was welcomed at the Ashram with a cotton thread and a shawl.

U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania try spinning the “charkha” at Sabarmati Ashram. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Artistes and performers from many States were allotted a stage on the entire route to perform in their traditional attire. Around 50 stages were erected on the route, starting from the airport till Motera stadium via Indira bridge.

Authorities said over one lakh people are expected to line up along the route of the roadshow, which has been named as ‘India Road Show’ by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.

After the roadshow, both the leaders will reach the newly-built cricket stadium in Motera to address a gathering of over one lakh people at the Namaste Trump event.

11:40 a.m.

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at Ahmedabad Airport

Prime Minister Modi with U.S. President Donald Trump, First Lady Melania at Ahmedabad International Airport. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Mr. Trump is to be welcomed with red carpet and a mega cultural show with traditional dance.

“Atithi Devo Bhava,” Prime Minister Modi said on Twitter.

“We are eager to visit India. We are on our way and will soon be meeting all,” Mr. Trump, on board the special Air Force One aircraft along with his delegation, had tweeted in Hindi earlier in the morning.

10.30 am

PM Narendra Modi reaches Ahmedabad; to welcome US President Donald Trump at airport.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Ahmedabad International Airport on Monday ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to the city, where the two leaders will take part in the “Namaste Trump” eventat Motera Stadium after holding a roadshow.

Modi reached Ahmedabad at 10.25 am, around one and a half hours before the arrival of Trump and his delegation.

He will receive Trump and US First Lady Melania Trump upon their arrival aboard the Air Force One flight, scheduled to land here at around 11.40 am, officials said. - PTI

9.50 am

Donald Trump, seventh U.S. President to visit India

Donald Trump will be the seventh US president ever to travel to India and the first one to land in Ahmedabad, where he will be joined by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address before a record crowd of more than one lakh people.

Mr. Trump on Sunday left for his maiden visit to India for talks with the top Indian leadership during which the two countries are expected to significantly ramp up bilateral relations, especially in the defence and strategic ties.

9.15 am

Melania visit: No objection to Delhi CM’s presence, says US Embassy spokesperson

spreading cheer Happiness Curriculum class in progress at the Shaheed Hemu Kalani Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya run by Delhi Govt at Lajpat Nagar in New Delhi. The happiness curriculum was introduced by the Delhi Government last year. PHOTO: R. V. Moorthy R_V_Moorthy

On the eve of U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump’s arrival in the Capital, the U.S. Embassy said it had “no objection” to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s presence at a Delhi government school, which the First Lady is scheduled to visit here on Tuesday.

A U.S. Embassy spokesperson further said that the Embassy appreciates their “recognition” that it was “not a political event,” with a specific focus on children. According to PMO sources, no Chief Minister is part of the Trump visit.

While the Gujarat Chief Minister is not part of the roadshow, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister is not part of the Taj visit. Besides, PMO sources said, the matter was the prerogative of the U.S. Embassy.

8:50 am

Gujarat CM welcomes Trump

Prime Minister Modi tweeted: "India awaits your arrival @POTUS @realDonaldTrump! Your visit is definitely going to further strengthen the friendship between our nations. See you very soon in Ahmedabad."

February 23 | 8:45 pm

Trump leaves for India

"Entire Gujarat speaks in one voice- #NamasteTrump!"

Three-hour programme at Motera cricket stadium

At the newly built ‘world’s largest cricket stadium’, there will be a three-hour programme, including public interaction and cultural programmes, before and after the President and the Prime Minister’s speeches. Among the cultural programmes will be music performances by top Bollywood singer Kailash Kher and other leading Gujarati singers and performers.

Ahmedabad joint rally with Trump will be historic, says Modi

“India looks forward to welcoming President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad,” said Mr. Modi in a tweet on Sunday.

(With inputs from PTI)