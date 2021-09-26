National

USISPF: Nancy Pelosi, Piyush Goyal among political and corporate leaders to address annual summit

The fourth Annual Leadership Summit of USISPF is set to be held from September 29 to october 1.   | Photo Credit: Getty Images

American political leaders, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer along with four senior Indian ministers and a galaxy of corporate executives would be addressing the annual summit of U.S. India Strategic and Partnership Forum (USISPF) to be held this week, organisers said on Sunday.

The fourth Annual Leadership Summit of USISPF to be held from September 29 to october 1 would also present the Global Leadership award to Natarajan Chandrasekaran of Tata Sons, Punit Renjen of Deloitte Global and Rajesh Subramaniam of FedEx.

USISPF, which is a non-profit organisation committed to creating a powerful strategic partnership between the U.S. and India, said that the Cabinet Minister who have confirmed to address the meeting include Minister of Textiles, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar.

George R. Oliver, chairman and CEO of Johnson Control; Ajay Singh, chairman and managing director of SpiceJet; Nik Deogun, CEO of the Americas and U.S. Senior Partner of Brunswick Group; Nelson Cunningham, president and co-founder, McLarty Associates; are among other speakers from the corporate sector.

Several top Indian bureaucrats are also scheduled to speak at the summit. Prominent among them being Prof. V.K. Paul, member, NITI Aayog; Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of All India Institute of Medical Sciences; Rita Teaotia, chairperson, Food Safety and Standards Authority of India; Dr. Renu Swarup, Secretary, DBT; and S. Aparna, Secretary, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers.


