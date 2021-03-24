Use of military ranks by retired SSC officers allowed

The decision will act as morale booster, says Defence Ministry

Addressing a long-pending demand of retired Short Service Commission (SSC) officers of the Army, the Defence Ministry has decided to allow them the use of military ranks.

“This decision will not only remove dissatisfaction and discontentment among the retired SSC officers, but will also serve as a big boost to the young aspirants. It will also act as morale booster for the existing SSC officers,” the Ministry said on Wednesday.

The demand has been pending since 1983 causing dissatisfaction and discontentment as the SSC officers also serve under the same service conditions and face similar hardships as the Permanent Commission officers with similar service profile, it said.

Unlike in the past when SSC officers used to serve for five years, they now serve for 10 years, further extendable by four years. They make up for the deficiency of young officers in units and several attempts have been made to make SSC attractive.