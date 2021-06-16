NationalNEW DELHI 16 June 2021 18:27 IST
Use of drones mandatory for NHAI projects
Videos will be saved to assess progress.
The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made use of drones mandatory for video recording of the national highway projects during different stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance.
These videos will be saved on NHAI’s portal “Data Lake” to assess the progress made on the projects.
