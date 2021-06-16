Use of drones mandatory for NHAI projects

Representational Image

NEW DELHI

16 June 2021 18:27 IST

Videos will be saved to assess progress.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has made use of drones mandatory for video recording of the national highway projects during different stages of development, construction, operation and maintenance.

These videos will be saved on NHAI’s portal “Data Lake” to assess the progress made on the projects.

