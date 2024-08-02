GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

USA’s Simone Biles reclaims all-around crown for sixth Olympic gold

Simone Biles became the first gymnast to reclaim the individual title, which she won in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

Published - August 02, 2024 12:40 am IST - Paris

AFP
US’ Simone Biles celebrates winning the gold medal at the end of the artistic gymnastics women’s all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024.

US’ Simone Biles celebrates winning the gold medal at the end of the artistic gymnastics women’s all around final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Bercy Arena in Paris, on August 1, 2024. | Photo Credit: AFP

Simone Biles recaptured the Olympic all-around crown on Thursday, seeing off Brazil's Rebeca Andrade for her sixth Olympic gold and second in Paris.

Biles, who famously withdrew from multiple events at the Tokyo Games three years ago with the disorientating "twisties", followed up her team gold with the United States earlier this week. Defending Olympic champion Sunisa Lee took bronze.

Paris Olympics day 6 updates

The 27-year-old Biles became the first gymnast to reclaim the individual title, which she won in the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

She capped her performance with another electrifying floor routine to Taylor Swift's hit song "Ready for It", her high-flying tumbling bringing the crowd to its feet.

She scored 59.131 points to finish 1.199 ahead of Andrade with 21-year-old Lee sealing bronze with her floor routine having trailed in fourth going into the final rotation.

It was the first time that two women's Olympic all-around champions have gone head-to-head chasing a second crown.

The United States have now won the event six times in a row -- and a record seven times overall.

Biles has now won nine Olympic medals including six golds.

She could add three more in Paris as she competes in the apparatus finals on the vault, floor exercise and balance beam.

Related Topics

gymnastics / Paris Olympics 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.