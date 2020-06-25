U.S. visa policy will affect movement of skilled Indians: MEA

India on Thursday said U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to suspend certain non-immigrant categories of visas till December 31, 2020 will affect movement of skilled Indian professionals. The Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs Anurag Srivastava said high skilled Indians bring important skills to the U.S. that “impart a competitive edge to the U.S. economy”.
He maintained that India is assessing the impact on the industry and Indian nationals and is in consultation with all stakeholders.
“This is likely to affect movement of Indian skilled professionals who avail of these non-immigrant visa programmes to work lawfully in the US," said Mr Srivastava.
The MEA reminded the U.S. of the importance of maintaining openness in its visa policies for qualified professionals and highlighted the importance of people-to-people relationship and trade cooperation in shaping the bilateral relationship.
“US has always welcomed talent and we hope our professionals will continue to be welcomed in the US in the future,” said Mr. Srivastava, explaining that the U.S. was also a beneficiary of the services provided by these Indian professionals over the years.
“They have also been a critical component of the workforce that is at the forefront of providing COVID-19 related assistance in key sectors, including health, information technology and financial services,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath