U.S. trying to ‘bully’ India, says SJM

Terming the Trump administration’s decision to end preferential treatment to India an attempt to “bully” the country, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM), an affiliate of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, said the U.S. wanted India to tweak its policies in the interests of Walmart and Amazon.

The U.S. has said it will withdraw incentives to Indian exporters provided under its Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) programme with effect from June 5.“What the U.S. is trying to do is bully India on certain issues, where India cannot take a decision in favour of the U.S.,” SJM co-convener Ashwani Mahajan said.