Global challenges bringing U.S., India closer than ever before: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen

The U.S. is keen to further deepen economic and trade ties with India under its ‘friendshoring’ approach to reduce supply chain dependence on countries like China, the Treasury Secretary said

U.S. Secretary of Treasury Janet L. Yellen and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman ahead of the 9th India-U.S. Economic Financial Partnership meeting in New Delhi on November 11, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@FinMinIndia

The United States is proactively deepening economic ties with trusted trading partners like India under its ‘friendshoring’ approach to diversify supply chains from countries like China, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen asserted in her first remarks on a maiden official visit to India on Friday.

Stressing that the ‘difficult times’ for the global economy marked by a ‘confluence of headwinds’ from the pandemic and Putin’s ‘barbaric war’ in Ukraine and macroeconomic tightening in the face of inflation, will be testing, Ms. Yellen said she believed these challenges are bringing the U.S. and India closer together ‘than ever before.’

“The trajectory of the global economy will be shaped by the work that India and the United States undertake together. The same is true for the prosperity and security of the Indo-Pacific. As a lead developing country and the world’s largest economy, we have great opportunity and great responsibility to make progress on the world’s most intractable problems,” Ms. Yellen remarked at a meeting in Microsoft’s office in the capital.

Endorsing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks that this “is not an era of war”, the Treasury Secretary said ending Russia’s war is ‘a moral imperative’ and ‘the single best thing we can do to help the global economy’. Noting that emerging markets and developing countries are particularly ‘under pressure’, she said: “Tens of millions more people face extreme poverty and hunger since Russia’s war in Ukraine began.”

The United States, she pointed out, is India’s biggest export market and bilateral trade reached ‘an all-time high’ last year, with expectations of further growth in years to come.

“More broadly, India and the United States are the world’s largest democracies. We are living at a critical time for the cause of freedom around the world. Democracies require our constant attention and nurturing. It is important for all democracies to renew our commitment to civil liberties and human rights, including for all our minorities, at home and abroad,” Ms. Yellen emphasised.

Linking the need to continue cultivating ‘the economic vitality that is tied to our democratic traditions’, she said pitched for ’an open, inclusive, and competitive economy where new ideas can grow and thrive, with the stability and reliability accorded by adherence to the rule of law’.

“I believe that this moment is an inflection point not only for the global economy but for the democratic idea itself. People around the world are looking to us and asking: can democracies meet the economic needs of their citizens? Can they stand up to bullies and cooperate on the most intractable global problems? Or are democracies too messy and complex – and turn inward when the going gets tough?” Ms. Yellen noted, adding that India and the U.S. have an opportunity to answer the skeptics.

Both countries, she said, shared an interest in strengthening their supply chains in a world ‘where certain governments wield trade as a geopolitical weapon’ and said the’ ‘friendshoring’ approach includes partnerships with developing countries to grow local industries and connect them the global supply chain.

“For example, our development finance institution is providing America’s largest solar manufacturer with up to $500 million in debt financing to build a facility in Tamil Nadu in India,” she pointed out. This will boost India’s production capacity and help diversify supply chains away from China, which currently dominates over 80% of global solar panel production, she explained.

“Our investments are also consistent with our values: certain solar panel materials produced in China – like those from the Xinjiang region – are known to be produced with forced labour,” Ms. Yellen said. The American strategy will create ‘create redundancies in our supply chain to mitigate over-concentration risks’ and also address US’ reliance on manufacturers whose approaches clash with its human rights values.

“We are already seeing progress. New supply chains are developing across regions from Asia to the European Union. We are also seeing signs that Western firms are diversifying their supply chains beyond China,” she said, citing investments by technology companies like Amazon and Google in India and Vietnam and Apple’s recent plan to shift some iPhone manufacturing from China to India.

“The United States will continue to deepen our business and commercial ties with India as we pursue our friendshoring agenda,” Ms. Yellen said, underlining the need to also account for the ‘probability of disruptions to trade’.

“Recent disruptions have contributed to higher prices in both of our countries and sapped economic output. For too long, countries around the world have been overly dependent on risky countries or a single source for critical inputs,” she remarked. She cited Russia’s weaponization of natural gas supply against the people of Europe as ‘an example of how malicious actors can use their market positions to try to gain geopolitical leverage or disrupt trade for their own gain’.