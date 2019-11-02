National

U.S. Treasury Secretary holds talks with RBI Governor over economy, regulatory developments

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. File

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin. File

Steve Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country’s nuclear programme, was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J. Ranz

U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin met RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das in the financial capital on Saturday.

The two discussed “global and domestic macro-economic scenarios in both countries and regulatory developments”, according to an official statement from the Central bank.

Mr. Mnuchin, who is reportedly on a tour to build support against Iran over the country’s nuclear programme, was accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster and Consul General in Mumbai David J. Ranz, it said.

The visiting dignitaries met Mr. Das and other senior Central bank officials, the RBI statement said.

It can be noted that India has had difficulties paying Iran for oil imports during previous rounds of sanctions led by the U.S., and the RBI had played an important role for solutions in the same.

Mr. Mnuchin is also reportedly scheduled to meet business leaders in the city on Saturday. Details of the same could not be ascertained immediately.

Nov 2, 2019

