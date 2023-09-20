ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. State Department ‘urges’ Indian cooperation in Canada’s investigation into Nijjar’s killing

September 20, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST

Responding to a query from The Hindu, a State Department spokesperson said, “we urge the Indian government to cooperate in the Canadian investigation and ensure that those responsible are held to account”

Narayan Lakshman

Hardeeep Singh Nijjar, a Sikh separatist leader, was shot dead in Canada by unknown assailants on June 18, 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

In the context of Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s comment that agents of the Indian government were linked to the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, the U.S. State Department has called for India’s cooperation in the ongoing investigation.

The Department’s language on the subject has changed since its response on Tuesday when it said that it was “critical that Canada’s investigation proceed and the perpetrators be brought to justice.”

CONNECT WITH US