National

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes India’s decision to ban Chinese apps

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. File

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. File   | Photo Credit: AP

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed New Delhi’s decision to ban dozens of mobile applications with Chinese links, saying it will “boost India’s integrity and national security.”

Also read: China apps ban | PM Modi quits Weibo

“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that serves as an appendage of the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party] surveillance state,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters at a news conference at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.

“India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty. It will also boost India’s integrity and national security,” he said.

Fifty-nine applications with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, were bannedon Monday for engaging in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

Data | Is an economic boycott of China feasible for India?

The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

The banned apps also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call-Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 9:50:35 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/us-secretary-of-state-mike-pompeo-welcomes-indias-decision-to-ban-chinese-apps/article31964795.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY