U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo welcomes India’s decision to ban Chinese apps

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday welcomed New Delhi’s decision to ban dozens of mobile applications with Chinese links, saying it will “boost India’s integrity and national security.”
“We welcome India’s ban on certain mobile apps that serves as an appendage of the CCP’s [Chinese Communist Party] surveillance state,” Mr. Pompeo told reporters at a news conference at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department.
“India’s clean app approach will boost India’s sovereignty. It will also boost India’s integrity and national security,” he said.
Fifty-nine applications with Chinese links, including the hugely popular TikTok and UC Browser, were bannedon Monday for engaging in “activities which are prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”
The ban also comes in the backdrop of the current stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.
The banned apps also include Helo, Likee, Cam Scanner, Vigo Video, Mi Video Call-Xiaomi, Clash of Kings as well as e-commerce platforms Club Factory and Shein.
