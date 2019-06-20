U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo to visit India from June 25-27

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo will be visiting India from June 25-27, the first high-level engagement between the two countries since the election, the External Affairs Ministry said on Thursday.

During his visit, Mr. Pompeo would hold talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and call upon other dignitaries, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

“We look upon the visit as an important opportunity for both sides to further strengthen strategic partnership and continue high-level engagement on matters of mutual interest,” Mr. Kumar said.