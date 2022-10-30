U.S. Secretary of State Blinken speaks to E.A.M. Jaishankar; discuss Ukraine war

The two leaders spoke on the telephone about counterterrorism and other regional and global issues as well

PTI Washington
October 30, 2022 17:49 IST

India’s External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (left) and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken (right) at a press conference at the State Department on September 27, 2022, in Washington, DC. On Sunday, October 30, 2022, the two leaders spoke on the telephone about the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism, and other regional and global issues as well. | Photo Credit: AFP

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken held a telephonic conversation with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and discussed the ongoing Ukraine war, counterterrorism and other regional and global issues.

Mr. Jaishankar thanked Mr. Blinken for his "strong and clear message" on counter-terrorism as well as his call for holding those responsible for the 26/11 Mumbai attacks accountable.

The two leaders spoke on Saturday.

“The two discussed regional and global issues, including counterterrorism cooperation and Russia’s continuing aggression against Ukraine,” Mr. Ned Price, spokesperson of the State Department said in a readout of the call on Saturday.

"Good to speak to U.S. Secretary of State @SecBlinken. Thanked him for his strong and clear message yesterday on counter-terrorism and 26/11 accountability. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and other regional issues," Mr. S. Jaishankar tweeted on Saturday.

Mr. Blinken, while addressing an informal session of the U.N. Security Council's Counter-Terrorism Committee (CTC) in Mumbai via video message on Friday, said allowing the architects of the Mumbai attacks to go unpunished will send wrong message.

"We have a responsibility to the victims and to people everywhere to bring to justice the perpetrators of the Mumbai attacks, including their masterminds," Mr. Blinken added.

