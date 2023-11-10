ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in Delhi

November 10, 2023 08:07 am | Updated 08:07 am IST - New Delhi

Blinken is in India to attend the "2+2" foreign and defence ministerial dialogue

PTI

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives at Palam Air Base in New Delhi, India, November 10, 2023. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrived in Delhi on Thursday night primarily to attend the India-U.S. "2+2" foreign and defence ministerial dialogue.

The "2+2" dialogue will take place on Friday. U.S. Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has already reached Delhi.

The Indian side at the dialogue will be led by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"A warm welcome to US Secretary of State @SecBlinken as he arrives in New Delhi to co-chair the 5th India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said on X.

"The visit will give further boost to India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership!" he added.

