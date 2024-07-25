GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

U.S. revises travel advisory for India; says don't travel to Manipur, J&K

‘Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk,’ the advisory said.

Published - July 25, 2024 12:23 pm IST - Washington

PTI
A ‘village volunteer’ stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur.

A ‘village volunteer’ stands guard at a bunker set up in conflict-hit Manipur. | Photo Credit: PTI

The United States has asked its nationals not to travel to Manipur, Jammu and Kashmir, the India-Pakistan border, and parts of central and eastern parts of the country where Naxalites are active.

In a revised travel advisory for India, the State Department said it has updated to reflect information on the northeastern States.

Also read: Manipur situation will be resolved within three months: CM Biren Singh

"Exercise increased caution in India due to crime and terrorism. Some areas have increased risk,” it said.

Overall India has been placed at Level 2. But several parts of the country have been placed on Level 4: Jammu and Kashmir, India-Pak border, Manipur and parts of Central and East India.

"Do not travel to: The union territory of Jammu and Kashmir (except the eastern Ladakh region and its capital, Leh) due to terrorism and civil unrest; within 10 km of the India-Pakistan border due to the potential for armed conflict; portions of Central and East India due to terrorism and Manipur due to violence and crime,” said the State Department.

In addition, it recommended Americans to reconsider travel to the northeastern states due to terrorism and violence.

Naxal threats

Maoist extremist groups, or "Naxalites", are active in a large area of India that spans from eastern Maharashtra and northern Telangana through western West Bengal, the advisory said.

Attacks against officers of the Indian government continue to occur sporadically in the rural parts of Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand that border Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha. Southwest areas of Odisha are also affected. The Naxalites have carried out many terrorist attacks, targeting local police, paramilitary forces, and government officials, it said.

"US government employees traveling in India require prior approval before visiting the states of Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as when visiting any areas outside of the capital cities of Assam, Mizoram, Nagaland, Meghalaya, and Tripura,” it said.

Related Topics

civil unrest / diplomacy / India-United States / tourism

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.