Modi, Biden welcome progress on jet engines, armed drones and WTO dispute settlement

September 08, 2023 10:19 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Joe Biden on September 8 welcomed completion of the Congressional Notification process on August 29 and the commencement of negotiations for a commercial agreement between General Electric (GE) Aerospace and Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) to manufacture GE F-414 jet engines in India while also lauding the settlement of the seventh and last outstanding World Trade Organisation (WTO) dispute between the two countries.

“President Biden welcomed the issuance of a Letter of Request (LoR) from the Ministry of Defence of India to procure 31 General Atomics MQ-9B (16 Sky Guardian and 15 Sea Guardian) remotely piloted aircraft and their associated equipment, which will enhance the intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities of India’s armed forces across all domains,” according to a joint statement issued after bilateral talks between the two leaders.

G-20 Summit Delhi | Updates

Following Larsen & Toubro (L&T), which has concluded a second Master Ship Repair Agreement with U.S. Navy to repair its warships and has so fare undertaken three such repairs, Mazagaon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Mumbai has concluded a similar agreement in August 2023. Both sides recommitted to advancing India’s emergence as a hub for the maintenance and repair of forward-deployed U.S. Navy assets and other aircraft and vessels, the statement said adding, “The leaders also welcomed further commitments from U.S. industry to invest more in India’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul capabilities and facilities for aircraft.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Happy to have welcomed US President Joe Biden to 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. Our meeting was very productive. We were able to discuss numerous topics which will further economic and people-to-people linkages between India and USA. The friendship between our nations will continue to play a great role in furthering global good,” Mr. Modi said on social media platform ‘X’.

On space cooperation, the leaders welcomed efforts towards establishment of a Working Group for commercial space collaboration under the existing India-U.S. Civil Space Joint Working Group. Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) have “commenced discussions on modalities, capacity building, and training for mounting a joint effort to the International Space Station in 2024, and are continuing efforts to finalise a strategic framework for human space flight cooperation by the end of 2023,” the statement said.

Mr. Biden arrived in New Delhi in the evening, in his maiden visit to India as President, to attend the G-20 summit and went straight for the bilateral meeting. As Mr. Biden disembarked from Air Force One, Gen. (retd.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation received him followed by a small cultural performance before motorcade with the US President departed.

President Biden “lauded” India’s G-20 Presidency for further demonstrating how the G-20 as a forum is delivering important outcomes, the statement noted and the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the G-20 and expressed confidence that the outcomes of the G-20 Leaders’ Summit will advance the shared goals of accelerating sustainable development, bolstering multilateral cooperation, and building global consensus around inclusive economic policies... including “fundamentally reshaping and scaling up multilateral development banks”. The G-20 leaders summit is scheduled to be held on Saturday and first half of Sunday.

Earlier, interacting with the accompanying U.S. media team onboard Air Force One, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, responding to questions on press access, said, “This meeting will be taking place at the Prime Minister’s residence. So, it is unusual in that respect. This is not your typical bilateral visit to India with meetings taking place in the Prime Minister’s office and an entire programme. This is the host of the G-20 hosting a significant number of leaders, doing so in his home, and he has set out the protocols.”

Mr. Biden is expected to visit India again in end-January 2024. As reported by The Hindu earlier, efforts are on by India to have the three leaders of Quad grouping [comprising Australia, Japan, the U.S. and India] as chief guests for the Republic Day parade on January 26. Discussions are under way on it, officials said. If that doesn’t work out, plan is to invite Mr. Biden alone as chief guest for the parade.

In June this year, in an “unprecedented” development the two countries settled six of the outstanding bilateral trade disputes in the WTO. Mr. Biden has been keen to see India join the Indo-Pacific Economic Forum’s “Trade” pillar launched in May 2022, which India has so far stayed away from, as reported earlier.

On high technology cooperation, the statement said that U.S. and India intend to undertake a midterm review of the Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology (iCET) in September 2023 to continue to drive momentum toward the next annual iCET review, co-led by the National Security Advisors of both countries, in early 2024, the statement added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.