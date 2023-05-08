HamberMenu
U.S. NSA meets Doval in Saudi Arabia, both to meet again in Australia this month

May 08, 2023 08:12 am | Updated 08:12 am IST - Washington

PTI
U.S. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2022.

U.S. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan speaks at a press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., December 12, 2022. | Photo Credit: Reuters

U.S. National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan had a meeting with his Indian counterpart Ajit K. Doval in Saudi Arabia on May 7, the White House said, adding that the two leaders are scheduled to meet again in Australia later this month on the sidelines of the Quad Summit.

This is the first meeting between Mr. Doval and Mr. Sullivan after they launched the ambitious India-U.S. ICET (Initiative on Critical and Emerging Technology) dialogue here in January. Mr. Sullivan is currently travelling to Saudi Arabia.

"National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan met with Saudi Prime Minister and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, U.A.E. National Security Advisor Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and National Security Advisor of India Ajit Doval on May 7 in Saudi Arabia to advance their shared vision of a more secure and prosperous Middle East region interconnected with India and the world," the White House said May 7 in a readout of the meeting.

"Mr. Sullivan also held bilateral meetings with the Crown Prince, Sheikh Tahnoon, and Mr. Doval to discuss bilateral and regional matters. He looks forward to further consulting with Mr. Doval on the margins of the Quad Summit later this month in Australia," the White House said.

With Crown Prince Mohammed, he reviewed significant progress in talks to further consolidate the now 15-month-long truce in Yemen and welcomed ongoing U.N.-led efforts to bring the war to a close, as well as covering a range of other issues.

"Mr. Sullivan thanked the Crown Prince for the support Saudi Arabia has provided to US citizens during the evacuation from Sudan. The four delegates agreed to maintain regular consultations and follow up on the matters discussed throughout the day," the White House said.

